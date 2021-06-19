Two unidentified individuals were arrested around noon yesterday after allegedly shoplifting and pointing a gun at Cielo Supermarket security in Antioch, according to the Antioch Police Department.
The two subjects fled the store and entered a burgundy Mercedes but were later detained after a vehicle stop on westbound Highway 4 at Laurel Road.
Both subjects were subsequently arrested for armed robbery and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility, police said.
A semi-automatic handgun was found in the getaway vehicle.
Officers were able to obtain surveillance video from the scene of the alleged crime that matched the getaway vehicle and the individual who pointed the firearm, police said. Police credited a witness who captured a partial license plate of the getaway vehicle for helping them track down the suspects.
“APD would like to thank the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, Oakley Police Department and California Highway Patrol for their assistance with this incident,” Antioch police said in a statement. “We know this jammed up traffic for a bit in the area, so we apologize for the delay and appreciate your patience while we worked this incident.”
Police did not release further information on the arrested subjects.
