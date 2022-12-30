UPDATE: BART crews have restored power on the track between Pittsburg/Bay Point and Antioch stations. BART to Antioch trains are running again as of 3:18 p.m.
Bay Area Rapid Transit service has stopped between Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations on the yellow line as of 1:20 p.m. due to a power issue, which stopped service, according to the SFBARTalert Twitter page.
