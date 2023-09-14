Veterans get a 'hand up' at Stand Down on the Delta

Every other year, Stand Down on the Delta provides veterans with support services like medical, dental, and mental health care, housing and job placement opportunities. Yet, for many, it's also a cherished gathering to rekindle the bonds of brotherhood and camaraderie during their time in service to the nation.
Last week, hundreds of veterans participated in the four-day “hand up” event, which began on Sept 8, organized by the Delta Veterans Group at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds in Antioch where they received the support needed; giving them a 'hand up."
The event provided them with a safe and supportive environment, especially for homeless veterans to access services and resources that can help them improve their lives.
Elaine Sumler, 70, who was in the United States Air Force as an airman first class in 1974, attended the event for the first time, and said she enjoyed meeting fellow servicemembers.
“I enjoyed being here, just walking and talking to everyone, meeting a lot of people from the Bay Area where I am,” said Sumler, who left the Air Force in 1978 after having twins.
Her friend, Willie Harris Sr., 69, came to get dentures but mostly enjoyed the camaraderie with fellow veterans.
“I really enjoyed it, and I will be coming back for more (of these events) …once you get out of the service, you get disengaged with fellow veterans, and being with civilians, it takes away from the camaraderie we had serving our country,” said Harris who was also in the Air Force in North Dakota for six years.
Monique Tran, who volunteered for the first time as a tent leader to help veterans get the right resources, hoped that more servicemembers could benefit from the services provided. Apart from medical, dental, and mental health services, there were also equine therapy, haircuts, reiki healing, and optical services.
Tran, an Army medic for 16 years, said she was happy to see her fellow soldiers. “Not only do they benefit by getting their needs taken care of, but it’s a simple camaraderie of being around your troops," she said. "It’s about being around soldiers who understand you, without having to interpret (things) in layman’s terms. They already know, it’s a brother and sisterhood."
J.R. Wilson, a former military serviceman, founder, and president of the Delta Veterans Group, said the Stand Down on the Delta, was first held in 2015 and it has grown ever since. This year, about 230 veterans from the Bay Area were picked up and housed at the Contra Costa County event fairgrounds and received the services they needed.
The event was open to the public on Sept. 9 as part of their “Veterans Served Their Country and Veterans Serve Their Communities” initiative, but it was limited to veterans on Friday (Sept. 8), Sunday (Sept. 10), and Monday (Sept. 11).
“They come in, we love and accept them, we give them services…they get dental, medical, vision, clothing, and job opportunities…all the services that they would possibly need," Wilson said. “We are taking these men and women and give all the services that we can to get them a permanent platform so then they can leap off and serve their country or their community.”
The group works with over 70 organizations to provide care for those who seek help. According to Wilson, the event has assisted more than 1,800 veterans, served 25,000 meals, and passed out 1,700 pairs of boots and clothing since it started in 2015.
The group's vice president, Pat Jeremy, a former master chief machinist in the U.S. Navy for 26 years, said there are several organizations such as the Lions Club International, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., and the Antioch Rotary Club, among others who provide hot meals for the veterans at the event.
There was also a shopping area where attendees could shop for socks, undergarments, boots, blankets, and clothes donated or surplus items from the military.
"We like to say that they can shop for what they need, we are giving them a hand up, not a handout," said Jeremy.
Pittsburg Mayor Shanelle Scales-Preston, who attended the event on Sunday, said such gatherings are important to the community.
“I think it’s such a wonderful event for our veterans, it’s a huge deal to the community that our veterans have a place where they can get dental, and healthcare services" and meet with different Department of Veterans Affairs officials for their benefits all in one place. "It’s a one-stop shop,” she said.
