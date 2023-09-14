Veterans get a 'hand up' at Stand Down on the Delta

Hundred of veterans participated in the "hand up" event last weekend, organized by the Delta Veterans Group at the Contra Costa Fairgrounds in Antioch, where they received all sorts of services.

 Hemananthani Sivanandam

Every other year, Stand Down on the Delta provides veterans with support services like medical, dental, and mental health care, housing and job placement opportunities. Yet, for many, it's also a cherished gathering to rekindle the bonds of brotherhood and camaraderie during their time in service to the nation.

Last week, hundreds of veterans participated in the four-day “hand up” event, which began on Sept 8, organized by the Delta Veterans Group at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds in Antioch where they received the support needed; giving them a 'hand up."

The event provided them with a safe and supportive environment, especially for homeless veterans to access services and resources that can help them improve their lives.

[Photos] Veterans get a 'hand up' with services

