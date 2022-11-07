Voting

The special election process to fill the vacated California Assembly District 11 seat, formerly held by Jim Frazier, ramped up this week as nomination papers were made available on Jan. 25 for candidates running for office. The filing period runs through Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here is a rundown of local elections and polling places for Brentwood, Oakley and Antioch.

Brentwood:

Brentwood residents will vote this year for new council members for District 2 and District 4, with neither incumbent running for reelection. The District 2 candidates are Patanisha Davis Pierson, Mark Duke, Sinziana Todor and Brayden Haena. Candidates for District 4 are Holley Bishop-Lopez, Tony Oerlemans and Jacob Singh.

