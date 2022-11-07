Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here is a rundown of local elections and polling places for Brentwood, Oakley and Antioch.
Brentwood:
Brentwood residents will vote this year for new council members for District 2 and District 4, with neither incumbent running for reelection. The District 2 candidates are Patanisha Davis Pierson, Mark Duke, Sinziana Todor and Brayden Haena. Candidates for District 4 are Holley Bishop-Lopez, Tony Oerlemans and Jacob Singh.
A video of the Brentwood candidate forum on Oct. 12 can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3DRC3Fh
Voters will also have a chance to vote on Measure Q, which would redefine open space in the city’s General Plan and its approach to development of open spaces. The text of the measure reads, “Shall the voters adopt the Measure Amending the General Plan to Create a New Open Space Overlay, Apply the Overlay to Designated Areas, and Prohibit More Intensive Uses Without a Vote of the People, Subject to Certain Exceptions?”
There are seven polling locations in Brentwood for residents to vote in person:
- Adams Middle School
- Brentwood Community Center
- Brentwood Elementary School
- Club Los Meganos
- Golden Hills Community Church
- Marsh Creek Elementary
- McClarren Chapel
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., and voters can check their assigned polling place at https://bit.ly/3T1msHJ
Ballot drop boxes for absentee ballots can be found at Brentwood City Hall and the Raley’s at 2400 Sand Creek Road.
Oakley:
Oakley voters will also be voting to select new council members for their own District 2 and District 4. As with Brentwood, no incumbent is running for reelection. The District 2 candidates are Shelly Fitzgerald and Hugh Henderson, while the only candidate on the ballot for District 4 is Shannon Shaw. Resident Adam Gerhant has campaigned as a write-in candidate after not submitting the required number of valid signatures by the submission deadline to qualify.
A video of the Oakley candidate forum on Oct. 19 can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3WggGop
There are five polling locations in Oakley. Voters can fill out their ballot in person at Best Western Plus Delta Inn, Oakley Educational Service Building, Freedom High School, Laurel Ridge Community Church or St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with their polling station assigned based on where they live in the city. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and voters can check their assigned polling place at https://bit.ly/3T1msHJ
A drop box for absentee ballots can be found at Oakley City Hall.
Antioch:
Residents will vote for council members for District 1 and District 4. District 1 candidates are Tamisha Torres-Walker, Joy Motts and Diane Gibson-Gray. Torres-Walker is the incumbent for her district. The candidates for District 4 are Lori Ogorchock, Shawn Pickett, Monica E Wilson and Sandra G. White. Ogorchock is the current council member for the district.
Antioch voters who wish to fill out their ballot in person have 13 polling locations available to them depending upon where they live: Antioch Community Center, Antioch Public Library, Black Diamond Middle School, Carmen Dragon Elementary, Dallas Ranch Middle School, Delta Association of Realtors, Genesis Church, Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch, John Muir Elementary, Lone Tree Elementary School, Nick Rodriguez Community Center, Opportunity Junction or Rio Grande Chapel.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and voters can check their assigned polling place at https://bit.ly/3T1msHJ
Absentee ballots can be taken to the drop boxes located at Antioch City Hall or at the Antioch Community Center located at 4703 Lone Tree Way.
Miscellaneous:
Several other local elections will be taking place as well, including the election for a new county clerk-recorder. The candidates are Kristin Braun Connelly and Vicki Gordon, with the incumbent Deborah R. Cooper not seeking reelection.
Knightsen
Voters will decide on Measure R, a repeal of the special tax implemented by Measure Z in 2005. The text of the measure reads, “Shall the measure to repeal the 2005 Measure Z Special Tax of the Knightsen Town Community Services District to reduce the tax burden on local property owners and because the District has never provided flood control improvements or services, and because a feasibility study determined that providing them would cause expenses to exceed revenues even at the maximum tax rate of $312 per developed parcel and $156 per undeveloped parcel be approved?”
Discovery Bay
Voters will fill their ballots out at one of two polling stations: Timber Point Elementary or the Town of Discovery Bay Community Center, while Knightsen residents will vote at Knightsen Elementary at 1923 Delta Road. Byron voters will vote at Excelsior School located at 14401 Byron Highway. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and voters can check their assigned polling place at https://bit.ly/3T1msHJ
Absentee voters in Discovery Bay can drop off their ballots at Regatta Park in the parking lot at Sailboat Drive. and Porthole Drive, according to the website for the county clerk. There are no ballot drop boxes listed for Byron or Knightsen.
More information, including information on state elections and in-depth explanations of ballot measure, can be found at https://votersedge.org/ca
The Contra Costa County Clerk-Reporter instructs voters to leave campaign buttons, shirts and hats at home when heading to the polls.
"Please remember that voters have the right to cast a ballot free from intimidation or distraction," the department said in a Nov. 4 press release. "Electioneering, including wearing anything with a candidate’s name on it, is prohibited within 100 feet of any voting location. Anyone wearing electioneering items will be asked to remove or cover them while they are at the voting location. Please help our poll workers by respecting the non-partisan nature of the voting locations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.