Lone Tree Golf Course

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

Antioch’s Lone Tree Golf Course has announced that it will reopen on May 4 with restrictions in place to adhere with the orders of Contra Costa County Health Services.

The facility, closed since late March in accordance with COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, will reopen with key social-distancing measures in place.

-Reservations will be required, with no walk-ins allowed.

-The driving range will be open, with ball purchases available through an on-range attendant or by calling 925-706-4220. Every other mat will be closed.

- Social distancing of 6 or more feet must be maintained at all times at the facility.

-Golfers are encouraged to walk the course, with only one rider and one bag per cart allowed. Carts will be sanitized.

-The putting green will be closed.

-The clubhouse and pro shop will remain closed, although phone calls are still welcomed.

-Prepayment for all golfers is encouraged to be completed online or by calling 925-706-4220 prior to arriving at the facility.

-On-course bathrooms will be open, but the clubhouse will remain closed.

-No ball washers or trash cans will be on the course, and cups will be reversed for easy ball removal. Pins must be left in place.

-Face masks will be required in the clubhouse area.

-No congregating is allowed before or after golf rounds, including in the parking lot.

The facility is located at 4800 Golf Course Road in Antioch. For more information, please visit https://www.lonetreegolfcourse.com or call 925-706-4220.

