Antioch’s Lone Tree Golf Course has announced that it will reopen on May 4 with restrictions in place to adhere with the orders of Contra Costa County Health Services.
The facility, closed since late March in accordance with COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, will reopen with key social-distancing measures in place.
-Reservations will be required, with no walk-ins allowed.
-The driving range will be open, with ball purchases available through an on-range attendant or by calling 925-706-4220. Every other mat will be closed.
- Social distancing of 6 or more feet must be maintained at all times at the facility.
-Golfers are encouraged to walk the course, with only one rider and one bag per cart allowed. Carts will be sanitized.
-The putting green will be closed.
-The clubhouse and pro shop will remain closed, although phone calls are still welcomed.
-Prepayment for all golfers is encouraged to be completed online or by calling 925-706-4220 prior to arriving at the facility.
-On-course bathrooms will be open, but the clubhouse will remain closed.
-No ball washers or trash cans will be on the course, and cups will be reversed for easy ball removal. Pins must be left in place.
-Face masks will be required in the clubhouse area.
-No congregating is allowed before or after golf rounds, including in the parking lot.
The facility is located at 4800 Golf Course Road in Antioch. For more information, please visit https://www.lonetreegolfcourse.com or call 925-706-4220.
