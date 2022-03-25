ANTIOCH - Twenty-one adults and 12 children were displaced following an apartment complex fire that damaged ten units at Delta Pines apartment complex on the 2300 block of Sycamore Drive in Antioch, shortly before 8:30 p.m. on March 25.
Arriving crews found a fire had ignited along the side of a one-story, two-unit building. According to ConFire Public Information Officer Steve Hill, the fire later jumped across a walkway to a neighboring two-story building.
“It looks like we’ve got nine, maybe ten units that have been damaged,” Hill said. “The good news is, it looks like all the residents self-evacuated, and there was no rescue required.”
Within the first few minutes of ConFire units arriving on scene and realizing the extent of the fire’s spread, they made the decision to raise the incident to a second alarm.
“The alarm levels simply get more resources delivered on scene,” Hill explained. “When they think they're going to need more than they have with that first alarm response, they call for a second alarm, or greater, depending on the circumstances. In this case, there was one building that was fully involved, and another that was starting to get involved, and so they called for a second alarm.”
Meanwhile, the flames had extended into the attics of both buildings affected. Once crews ascertained that all residents had made it to safety, they were able to attack the fire from both the interior and exterior. It took roughly 30 minutes to get the fire knocked down and mop-up efforts started.
A total of ten residential units sustained moderate to extensive damage, displacing 21 adults and 12 children. All residents were able to evacuate safely, although one resident was later transported to Kaiser Permanente - Antioch, due to shortness of breath relating to a separate medical issue.
Red Cross was on the scene to assist the displaced families.
“I’m just glad that everybody is out safe, and nobody was injured,” said resident Lisa Sanders. “Me and my mom were able to do what we needed to do to make sure everybody was safe. I’m just thankful for that.”
ConFire is still investigating the cause of the fire.
