Apolonio Rios, long time resident of Oakley, CA passed away on February 7, 2021 at the age of 89. He raised a family with his wife Carolina Rios with whom he was married to for 60 years.
Apolonio is survived by his children; Roy, Richard, Bertha, Estella, Raymond, Ruben, Monica, and Evette; 23 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Carolina and their daughter, Sandy.
Apolonio was born on August 2, 1931 in McAllen, Texas to Antero and Aurelia Rios. He was the second youngest of 10 children. He married Carolina in 1951. After moving to Oakley, Apolonio began to work at U.S. Steel, in Pittsburg where he worked for 37 years. In addition to the steel mill, Apolonio also worked with local farmers in Brentwood throughout his retirement years.
Among his many qualities, a hard-worker would be one of the best to describe Apolonio. He had a big heart and was always lending a helping hand. His laughter could fill the room with joy and happiness. He was a dedicated member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Antioch.
A viewing and Rosary will be on Wednesday, March 10. The funeral is scheduled on Thursday, March 11.
