California State Parks is now accepting applications from public groups to provide local outdoor recreational experiences through the federal Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program.

In the sixth phase of this competitive grant program, $192 million is available nationwide for communities with limited or no access to publicly available, close by, outdoor recreation opportunities.

“Everyone deserves to have access to high-quality outdoor experiences,” State Parks Director Armando Quintero said in a press release. “A pool, hiking trails, picnic areas and soccer fields can bring people, families and communities together and build healthy communities. We invite public entities to compete for this program.”

