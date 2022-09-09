California State Parks is now accepting applications from public groups to provide local outdoor recreational experiences through the federal Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program.
In the sixth phase of this competitive grant program, $192 million is available nationwide for communities with limited or no access to publicly available, close by, outdoor recreation opportunities.
“Everyone deserves to have access to high-quality outdoor experiences,” State Parks Director Armando Quintero said in a press release. “A pool, hiking trails, picnic areas and soccer fields can bring people, families and communities together and build healthy communities. We invite public entities to compete for this program.”
The Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program is a federal National Park Service grant program established in 2014 and funded through the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The program pays for buying and developing new parks, or substantially renovating parks in economically disadvantaged cities or towns of at least 30,000 people. Eligible applicants include cities, counties, state agencies, federally recognized Native American Tribes, Joint Powers Authorities where all members are public agencies, park districts, and special districts with authority to acquire, operate and maintain public park and recreation areas. The maximum grant request amount per application for this round is $10 million.
Public groups in California interested in applying for the program must submit their application to State Park’s Office of Grants and Local Services for review. The most competitive applications selected by the state that best meet the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership intent are then forwarded to the National Park Service to compete in the nationwide Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership competition.
The National Park Service established two application opportunities through Round 6, referenced as Round 6A and 6B. As such, to meet the need, California has set the following initial application deadlines: Round 6B – Dec. 15. The Round 6A deadline was Sept. 1
Applications received from Round 6A will be selected by October. From October through January 2023, applicants with the most competitive applications will receive guidance from the Office of Grants and Local Services in consultation with the park service on how to complete the full federal application. For additional program information such as project eligibility requirements, to register for an upcoming application workshop, and access the online application portal, visit California’s ORLP webpage at https://www.parks.ca.gov.
The Office of Grants and Local Services develops grant programs to provide funding for local, state and nonprofit organization projects. Since 1964, more than 7,700 community parks throughout California have been created or improved from Office of Grants and Local Services grant funding. Since 2000, the program has administered $3.8 billion in grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.