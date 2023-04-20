BRENTWOOD – Brentwood and Antioch police, and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office all are participating in National Take Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m on Saturday, April 22.
National Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications, according to a press release.
The Brentwood police department has collaborated with the Drug Enforcement Administration to collect any unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs, along with vape pens and other e-cigarette devices without batteries.
“The Take Back event is a great opportunity to dispose of unwanted medication in
our homes,” said Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston in a statement. “These drugs could fall into the wrong hands or harm family members. Take Back helps prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.”
The Brentwood and Discovery Bay locations are a free drive-through in front of the police department, and the Antioch event will take place in the department lobby.
People can drop off their prescription drugs at the following locations:
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Delta Station/Discovery Bay Annex at 1555 Riverlake Road
The Brentwood Police Department at 9100 Brentwood Blvd.
The Antioch Police Department at 300 L St.
