Brentwood Police Department Logo_EDITORIAL ART

BRENTWOOD – Brentwood and Antioch police, and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office all are participating in National Take Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m on Saturday, April 22.

National Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications, according to a press release. 

The Brentwood police department has collaborated with the Drug Enforcement Administration to collect any unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs, along with vape pens and other e-cigarette devices without batteries.

