Jewelry store burglary
Photos courtesy of Brentwood Police Department

Brentwood Police officers were dispatched to K & Co. Jewelers, located at 741 Second Street in Brentwood, on Friday, May 15, after receiving a report of a suspicious person on the property.

According to a press release issued by Brentwood PD, officers were notified that the alarm was triggered while on route to the store location. A responding officer noticed a female getting into a car parked nearby with a male subject sitting in the passenger seat. The officer immediately detained the occupants and called for backup.

Car suspected in jewelry store burglary

Officers identified the occupants as 30 year-old Barbara Rivera and 57 year-old Charlie Bland, both from Antioch. Bland had been seen on video surveillance the prior morning, attempting to break into the same jewelry store. A search of the suspect's car revealed burglary tools and a backpack that Bland had been seen wearing the prior morning while trying to shatter the store windows.

Car suspected in Brentwood jewelry store burglary

Both suspects were charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and other additional charges and booked into the county jail.

