OAKLEY – The Oakley and Pittsburg police departments made two separate arrests Wednesday in connection with the shooting between occupants of separate cars on E. Ruby Street and Third Street on Sunday, May 7.
“The two people we have taken into custody for this violent incident are two men from Oakley with extensive criminal records and who have animosity with each other due to gang related tensions,” Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said in a statement.
According to Beard, the first of the two arrests was made after a Brentwood police officer found one of the vehicles involved in Brentwood.
Oakley resident Agustin Calderon, 40, was arrested in connection with the May 7 shooting in Oakley after investigators found a loaded gun inside of a hidden compartment that was within reach of him as he sat in the driver’s seat. Not only was a gun found, the gun was not registered and Calderon himself was on parole, making him ineligible to own a firearm.
Calderon was arrested on several gun-related and drug charges along with parole violations.
The other suspect, 25-year-old Carlos Anguiano, was taken into custody in Pittsburg by the Pittsburg police department Wednesday afternoon.
According to Beard, Anguiano was currently on probation for a previous firearm-related offense before being arrested also in connection with the May 7 shooting. Anguiano was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon.
