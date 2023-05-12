Oakley Police logo_EDITORIAL ART

OAKLEY – The Oakley and Pittsburg police departments made two separate arrests Wednesday in connection with the shooting between occupants of separate cars on E. Ruby Street and Third Street on Sunday, May 7.

“The two people we have taken into custody for this violent incident are two men from Oakley with extensive criminal records and who have animosity with each other due to gang related tensions,” Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said in a statement.

According to Beard, the first of the two arrests was made after a Brentwood police officer found one of the vehicles involved in Brentwood. 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription