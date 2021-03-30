Investigators have characterized the fires that broke out Sunday night, March 28, at the Sand Creek Crossing shopping center in Brentwood as suspicious in origin.
Around 8:30 p.m., callers reported several trash cans on fire in front of the HomeGoods location. As a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire) engine approached the scene, it became evident that the scope of the incident had expanded.
“Engine 82, a fire company out of Contra Costa County Fire, responded,” said Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD). “Enroute they noticed a larger column (of smoke) and glow from behind the complex. They responded to the back of the complex where they found multiple fires and requested additional engine companies.”
Arriving units from ConFire and the ECCFPD were dispatched to locations along the back of the complex, while one unit was assigned to protect homes and other buildings east of the shopping center property.
“We were lucky there was no wind tonight,” Auzenne said.
Brentwood police responded to the incident along with an officer from the Antioch Police Department who used a drone to search the area for a potential suspect, though no such suspect was located.
“A witness reported seeing somebody light the fires prior to first responders arriving on scene,” said Lt. Walter O’Grodnick of the Brentwood Police Department (BPD). “Fire personnel extinguished the fires, and fortunately nobody was injured. The suspect was described as an adult male of unknown age with curly hair. (He was) last seen walking east on San Jose Avenue.”
ECCFPD Fire Marshal Steve Aubert confirmed Tuesday morning that his department’s investigation is complete, but the agency is working with the BPD as their investigation continues.
“Our agency is working with arson investigators to identify the person responsible in this ongoing investigation,” O’Grodnick said. “Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7911. Callers can remain anonymous.”
