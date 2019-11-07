The “Earlier Than the Bird” Holiday Art Fair is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 7 to 11 a.m., at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., in downtown Livermore.
The fair will showcase the work of more than two dozen artists whose paintings, ceramics, jewelry and other craft pieces will be available for sale. The event coincides with the “Earlier than the Bird” shopping event which takes place throughout downtown Livermore with an emphasis on hand made and one-of-a-kind gifts.
As part of the “Earlier than the Bird” event, visitors to the Holiday Art Fair who wear pajamas are eligible to enter to win a Bankhead Wine Box with three bottles of award-winning Livermore wines.
The event is free and open to the public. Visitors to the Fair can also enjoy the current exhibit “Worth a Thousand Words,” which celebrates the connection between the written word and visual art with poetry paired with art, poetry expressed with artistic flair, and works of art crafted from books.
Thanksgiving Art Camp, Nov. 25 and 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Winter Art Camp; Jan. 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Bothwell Art Center; 2466 Eighth St., Livermore; $140 each student; limited scholarships available.
Art camps at the Bothwell offer a perfect creative outlet for the holiday breaks in both November and December. Multiple fun projects will be created using canvas, paper, drawing, painting and more. At the close of each camp, an artists’ reception allows family and friends to see the completed works and offer the artists gallery experience.
They are ideal for budding artists or those looking to stretch their knowledge, techniques and portfolios, the camps are open for children ages 4 to 17.
The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center offers a diverse range of programs providing access to the arts for the Tri-Valley community and beyond. Through the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center, they offer numerous events each year, from classes and workshops, to concerts and performances, as well as extensive educational outreach in the arts. For more information or to register, visit www.lvpac.org.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.