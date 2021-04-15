Spring is here! The weather is warming up, interest in classes is building, and every weekend the Delta Gallery has seen an increase in foot traffic. They look forward to having all of their artists back, and whether you’ve shown recently or haven’t shown for a while, they invite everyone to participate in the Second Quarter show which opens May 7. Even if you are not showing currently, they want you to comeback and visit and enjoy the show.
Please email Robert Ashin (robert@deltagallery.com) as soon as possible to indicate your intent to participate. At that time, please let them know whether you require a large wall space or a special display/showcase.
Important dates:
- Sunday, May 2: Due to COVID protocols, delivery will be by appointment only between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Making an appointment is essential not only for dropping off work safely, but for ensuring that the Curators will have sufficient time to prepare the Gallery and hang the work for the opening. Contact robert@deltagallery.com with your questions/concerns.
- Friday, May 7: Spring Quarter Show opens
- Friday July 30, Show closes. Artwork can be picked up on Saturday, July 31.
NOTE: After confirming participation with Robert, Kitty Carton (kcarton497@att.net) will send artists calendars to help them determine which days they would like to serve as Docents. As in the past, there is a minimum of 2 Docent shifts per month for each month of the show.
One final thought, if you are showing please bring a signed copy of the Artist’s Agreement and a completed Inventory Sheet with you when you drop off your artwork. That will make delivery go much faster.
Here's to a brilliant and artistic spring quarter show!
