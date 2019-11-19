Representatives of the Art Guild of the Delta presented a check for $3,072 to the Brentwood Library Foundation on Nov. 13.
The funds were 50% of the proceeds from the Sept. 27 auction of “Banner Up!” banners, which were displayed over the summer in downtown Brentwood. This is the third year of the project, which has raised a total of $11,820.
“We are extremely grateful to the Art Guild for its continued support of our work to enhance the library,” said Diane Alexander, foundation president. “Their donations support the installation of public art in the library, which will be enjoyed by visitors to the library for years to come.”
Presenting the check to Alexander is Frank Littman, treasurer of the Art Guild of the Delta and co-chair of “Banner Up!” Others, from left, are Thuy Dao Jensen, Contra Costa County Library commissioner, Art Guild members Donna Cooper, Becky Griffin, and Mary Lamb (co-chair of Banner Up!), and members of the foundation board, William Harms, Carlos Sanabria, and Sharon Garrison.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.