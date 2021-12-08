A fire broke out in a barn on the 1000 block of Delta Road in Knightsen, Calif., killing some of the livestock housed within, Wednesday, December 8, 2021. According to East Contra Costa Fire, preliminary reports point to the fire being accidental in nature, but will be investigated further. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Update (8:45 p.m.) As many as 14 goats are believed to have died and a barn destroyed in a fire shortly after 6 p.m. on Delta Road in Knightsen on Dec. 8, said Ross Macumber, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District battalion chief.
About 75% of the barn was ablaze when crews arrived at the barn, located in the 1000 block of Delta Road, Macumber said.
The crews were able to rescue several chickens, but as many as 14 goats are believed to have died in the fire, Macumber said.
“We were able to knock down the fire fairly quickly,” Macumber said. “Unfortunately, some of the animals perished.”
Authorities said an early indication was the fire was caused by an electrical issue.
No humans were injured and no other structures on the property were damaged in the fire, Macumber said
1 of 5
2021-12-08-Delta-Rd-Barn-Fire_06.jpg
A fire broke out in a barn on the 1000 block of Delta Road in Knightsen, Calif., killing some of the livestock housed within, Wednesday, December 8, 2021. According to East Contra Costa Fire, preliminary reports point to the fire being accidental in nature, but will be investigated further. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A fire broke out in a barn on the 1000 block of Delta Road in Knightsen, Calif., killing some of the livestock housed within, Wednesday, December 8, 2021. According to East Contra Costa Fire, preliminary reports point to the fire being accidental in nature, but will be investigated further. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A fire broke out in a barn on the 1000 block of Delta Road in Knightsen, Calif., killing some of the livestock housed within, Wednesday, December 8, 2021. According to East Contra Costa Fire, preliminary reports point to the fire being accidental in nature, but will be investigated further. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A fire broke out in a barn on the 1000 block of Delta Road in Knightsen, Calif., killing some of the livestock housed within, Wednesday, December 8, 2021. According to East Contra Costa Fire, preliminary reports point to the fire being accidental in nature, but will be investigated further. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A fire broke out in a barn on the 1000 block of Delta Road in Knightsen, Calif., killing some of the livestock housed within, Wednesday, December 8, 2021. According to East Contra Costa Fire, preliminary reports point to the fire being accidental in nature, but will be investigated further. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A fire broke out in a barn on the 1000 block of Delta Road in Knightsen, Calif., killing some of the livestock housed within, Wednesday, December 8, 2021. According to East Contra Costa Fire, preliminary reports point to the fire being accidental in nature, but will be investigated further. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2021-12-08-Delta-Rd-Barn-Fire_01.jpg
A fire broke out in a barn on the 1000 block of Delta Road in Knightsen, Calif., killing some of the livestock housed within, Wednesday, December 8, 2021. According to East Contra Costa Fire, preliminary reports point to the fire being accidental in nature, but will be investigated further. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2021-12-08-Delta-Rd-Barn-Fire_08.jpg
A fire broke out in a barn on the 1000 block of Delta Road in Knightsen, Calif., killing some of the livestock housed within, Wednesday, December 8, 2021. According to East Contra Costa Fire, preliminary reports point to the fire being accidental in nature, but will be investigated further. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2021-12-08-Delta-Rd-Barn-Fire_09.jpg
A fire broke out in a barn on the 1000 block of Delta Road in Knightsen, Calif., killing some of the livestock housed within, Wednesday, December 8, 2021. According to East Contra Costa Fire, preliminary reports point to the fire being accidental in nature, but will be investigated further. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2021-12-08-Delta-Rd-Barn-Fire_12.jpg
A fire broke out in a barn on the 1000 block of Delta Road in Knightsen, Calif., killing some of the livestock housed within, Wednesday, December 8, 2021. According to East Contra Costa Fire, preliminary reports point to the fire being accidental in nature, but will be investigated further. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighters are currently on scene of a reported barn fire on the 1000 block of Delta Road in Knightsen.
Delta Road is currently closed at Sellers Avenue. The road is expected to be closed for at least an hour.
-check back for updates
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.