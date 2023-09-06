Assembly declares nation’s first transgender history month

Assemblymember Matt Haney (D–San Francisco) has announced that every August will be known in California as Transgender History Month.
California has long been at the forefront of the transgender liberation movement, he said. But transgender and gender-nonconforming Americans are being politicized and dehumanized in recent culture wars and their contributions to the history of the United States are being erased, he added.
Conservative politicians are portraying transgender people as a recent cultural development, despite them having existed throughout all known human history. Transgender History Month provides an opportunity to further educate and raise awareness of the many contributions of the transgender community throughout the state and country and recognizing a history that dates back as far as the Spanish colonial era, he said.
