Assemblymember Jim Frazier, D-Discovery Bay, condemned the recently announced deal for Westlands Water District from former Westlands lobbyist and current Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, stating: “In the past two weeks, Secretary Bernhardt has demolished critical environmental protections and peddled special favors for his millionaire Ag buddies. The fishers, farmers, and families of the Delta will be devastated by these agreements, which allow Westlands to suck the Delta bone-dry in perpetuity. President Trump promised to drain the swamp. Instead, he has allowed Secretary Bernhardt to sell out the American people with backroom deals for rich Ag tycoons. Our state needs balanced solutions to the growing threats of climate change and reduced water supplies. These political handouts will relentlessly harm my neighbors in the Delta and must be rolled back.”
