East County authorities have released video of a July 16 motorcycle crash east of Discovery Bay and are asking for the public's help in identifying the alleged responsible driver.
The video shows someone in a red truck unsafely attempting to pass motorists on State Route 4 in unincorporated San Joaquin County, then clipping an oncoming motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist, an unidentified adult male, sustained moderate injuries after crashing into the water 15 feet down an embankment, according to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District incident report.
The motorcyclist was flown to John Muir Medical Center. An update on his condition was not available as of press time.
Authorities are continuing to search for the alleged responsible driver of the red truck, which fled the accident scene.
Anyone with information on the identity of the person driving the red truck is encouraged to call the California Highway Patrol at 209-938-4800.
