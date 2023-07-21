Autistic teen rescued in Discovery Bay after floating too far from home

An autistic teen boy was brought back safely by ConFire Friday evening in Discovery Bay after managing to swim all the way to Indian Slough.
An autistic teen in Discovery Bay had to be rescued Friday evening after he swam too far away from his home.
 
ConFire responded to a call for a water rescue at 6:10 p.m. on Cypress Point in Discovery Bay for reports from the parents of an unidentified autistic teen male who floated too far away from his waterside home. 

