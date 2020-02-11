Contra Costa residents will find it easier to vote in the upcoming Tuesday, March 3, presidential primary election as the Contra Costa Elections Oﬃce and city clerks countywide provide convenient vote-by-mail drop oﬀ locations, prior to and on Election Day.
Oakley’s drop oﬀ box is located at City Hall, 3231 Main St.
Brentwood’s boxes are located at 150 City Park Way with both an indoor and drive-thru option.
Discovery Bay residents can drop their ballots at the post office, 3345 Bixler Rd.
The secure drop‐oﬀ boxes will be in place at Contra Costa city halls, the county administration building in Martinez, and some select community centers, senior centers and libraries starting the week of Feb. 10 — just days after voters receive their permanent vote‐by‐mail ballots. For more information, visit https://www.cocovote.us/registration-and-voting-options/vote-before-election-day/
