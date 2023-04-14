BRENTWOOD—Brentwood police responded to a call Thursday from a witness that said they saw the two suspects putting on ski masks in the Bank of America parking lot at 6261 Lone Tree Way.
When the Brentwood officers arrived, the vehicle fled, hitting one of the Brentwood patrol vehicles before hitting two other cars on Lone Tree Way as they made their way to Highway 4 West. Once on the freeway, the suspects reached speeds past 100 miles per hour and Brentwood handed the chase to the Oakley police department who pursued it into Antioch.
The suspects vehicle exited the freeway and hit a curb shortly after, disabling the vehicle, where Antioch police apprehended two suspects who they believe are also connected to two earlier Antioch bank robberies.
