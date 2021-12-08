Knightsen fire

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

 East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighters are currently on scene of a reported barn fire on the 1000 block of Delta Road in Knightsen.

Delta Road is currently closed at Sellers Avenue. The road is expected to be closed for at least an hour. 

-check back for updates 

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags