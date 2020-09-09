On Monday, September 14th, BART’s schedule will be updated to add more frequency during peak commute times on several lines, marking the largest weekday service increase since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Commute trains at 15-minute frequencies will be added to most lines as well as other adjustments to the schedule including 30-minute frequencies on Saturday and Sunday to reflect current ridership levels. BART service hours will continue to be 5am-9pm on Monday-Friday and 8am-9pm Saturday and Sunday with earlier morning trains on weekends.
BART’s 15 Step Plan to Welcome Riders Back calls for matching service levels with demand and adding trains into service when crowding data shows increased frequency is needed for riders to be able to maintain social distancing on board trains. This schedule change follows through on that commitment while also providing flexibility if ridership changes.
The new schedule has been loaded into the Trip Planner and riders can begin to plan trips using a date of September 14th and beyond. PDFs of the new timetables as well as the current timetables for comparison are available at https://www.bart.gov/schedules/pdf
What riders need to know:
The Antioch-SFO/Millbrae (Yellow), Richmond-Millbrae (Red), and Berryessa/North San José-Daly City (Green) lines will have 15-minute frequencies during the busiest commute hours on weekdays in the peak direction of travel.
All other weekday times will continue to have 30-minute frequencies with no significant changes.
Some weekday early morning trips have been slightly adjusted by a few minutes; morning riders should check the new schedule to plan ahead to prevent missing their regular train by a few minutes.
Saturday and Sunday service will now run every 30 minutes (currently 20 minutes on Saturday and 24 minutes on Sunday) with the first trains of the morning, for the most part, departing significantly earlier than 8am.
On Sunday single tracking days, the Dublin/Pleasanton (Blue) line will be extended to 24th Street/Mission station, currently it terminates at Montgomery.
Line specific changes:
Antioch-Daly City (Yellow)
A total of 4 added trains weekdays to further expand 15-minute frequencies, in addition to the 6 trains that were added in June.
15-minute frequencies will now be provided weekdays from 5am-7:45am (with the last 15 minute interval train departing Pittsburg Bay Point at 7:46am and arriving at SFO at 9:13am) and 3:10pm-5:40pm (with the last 15-minute interval train departing Daly City at 5:40pm and arriving at Pittsburg/Bay Point at 6:50pm).
Antioch and Pittsburg Center riders will benefit from the increased service in the peak direction of travel with BART to Antioch trains meeting all added BART trains at the transfer platform.
The first early morning train out of Concord will now depart a few minutes earlier with earlier departure times down the line. Several other morning train times have adjusted by one minute earlier. Riders should check the new schedule to prevent missing their regular train by a few minutes.
On Saturdays, the first trains departing on this line will begin 15 minutes earlier and have 30-minute frequencies throughout the day (compared to 20-minute frequencies currently).
On Sundays, the first trains departing on this line will begin 10-20 minutes earlier and service will be 30-minute frequencies (compared to 24-minute frequencies currently).
Richmond-Millbrae (Red)
A total of 4 added trains weekdays.
Two trains will be added weekdays between Richmond and Daly City in the morning commute providing 15-minute frequencies from 6:11am-7:11am, with the last 15-minute interval train leaving Richmond at 7:11am and arriving at Daly City at 8:06am.
Two trains will be added weekdays between Daly City and Richmond in the evening commute providing 15-minute frequencies from 4:32pm-5:32pm, with the last 15-minute interval train leaving Daly City at 5:32pm and arriving at Richmond at 6:25pm.
On Saturday morning the first train leaving Richmond will now depart at 7:26am compared to 8:46am.
Berryessa/North San José-Daly City (Green)
A total of 4 added trains weekdays.
Two trains will be added weekdays between South Hayward and Daly City in the morning commute providing 15-minute frequencies for this section of the Green line between 6am-7am, with the last 15-minute interval train leaving South Hayward at 7am and arriving at Daly City at 7:40am.
Two trains will be added weekdays in the evening commute running between Daly City and Berryessa/North San José providing 15-minute frequencies between 4:12pm-5:12pm, with the last 15-minute interval train leaving Daly City at 5:12pm and arriving at Berryessa at 6:36pm.
Some weekday early morning trips have been slightly adjusted by a few minutes.
Saturday service will now run every 30 minutes (currently 20 minutes on Saturday).
Dublin-Daly City (Blue)
No added weekday trains at this time as ridership data shows the current service level provides for 6 feet social distancing. However, Dublin riders will benefit from the increased service provided to the Green line as riders will be more spread out between Bay Fair and Daly City since there will be more trains serving that section.
Saturday and Sunday service will now run every 30 minutes (currently 20 minutes on Saturday and 24 minutes on Sunday); the first weekend trains of the morning have new departures times, some earlier and one later.
On Sunday single tracking days, this line will now extend to 24th Street/Mission station, currently it terminates at Montgomery requiring a transfer.
Richmond-Berryessa/North San José (Orange)
No added weekday trains will be added to orange line as ridership data shows the current service level provides for 6 feet social distancing.
On weekdays the first train out of South Hayward will now depart a few minutes earlier, with earlier departure times down the line.
On Saturdays, the first trains departing Berryessa will be at 7:30am compared to 7:56am and 15-minute frequencies will be available for the first two morning trains ; 30-minute frequencies will be provided for the remainder of the day (compared to 20-minute frequencies currently). On Saturday, the 7:48am Berryessa (Orange) line train out of Richmond does not have a lengthy transfer window to the Yellow line train and riders may not be able to transfer in time and will need to wait 15 minutes for the next Yellow line train.
On Sundays, the first trains departing on this line will begin 10-15 minutes earlier and service will be 30-minute frequencies (compared to 24-minute frequencies currently).
