Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) wants their riders to know that regular BART service continues and they are not considering reduced service or a system shut down unless forced to do so.
In a press release issued Friday, March 13, BART says they are committed to offering daily updates on their website because they understand information about the impacts of COVID-19 is changing rapidly and riders need a place they can turn to for reliable, real-time information about BART service. BART is posting daily ridership figures so riders understand the crowding levels on the system and can feel reassured that they can remain an arms-length distance from each other while on board trains and in stations.
Today BART General Manager provided an update to our Board of Directors about our prevention efforts. You can watch the update here (click on General Manager's Report).
General Manager Bob Powers confirmed that hand sanitizer dispensers began to be installed last night and as of today (Thursday March 12, 2020) BART has enough supply to last 7-10 days. Staff is working to purchase more and is in communication with vendors. Increased cleaning and disinfecting continues.
Powers confirmed staff has emergency plans in place should there be a call to shut down or significantly reduce service; however, that is not anticipated at this time. Should there be a reduction in service, BART will communicate in real time with the public using email/text alerts, the BART website and the official app, social media, in-station announcements, posted signs, and through the news media.
BART ridership for Wednesday, March 11, 2020 was 268,192 representing a 35% drop compared to an average Wednesday in February 2020.
