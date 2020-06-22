Beginning Monday, June 22, BART is extending its 3 extra commute trains on the Yellow Line from Pleasant Hill to/from Daly City to Pittsburg/Bay Point to/from Daly City, as recent ridership data showed the need to extend the train service.
On June 8, BART added 3 trains on the Yellow Line, its current busiest line, at its busiest hours. Since June 8, BART ran 3 added trains originating at Pleasant Hill at 6:16 a.m., 6:46 a.m., 7:16 a.m., creating a 15 minute frequency from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.; in the afternoon, BART ran 3 added trains originating at Daly City at 3:55 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., creating a 15-minute frequency between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Starting June 22, the 3 added trains will begin at Pittsburg/Bay Point at 6:01a.m., 6:31 a.m. and 7:01 a.m. in the Daly City direction. In the afternoon, the 3 added trains will begin at Daly City at 3:55 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 4:55pm in the Pittsburg/Bay Point direction. The revised schedule still will create a 15-minute frequency between 5:30am and 7am and 3;30m and 5 p,m., respectively.
As part of its 15-step Welcome Back Plan as the Bay Area reopens after months of Shelter in Place, BART committed to adding additional trains as ridership data shows which train cars consistently have more than 30 people on board. BART has determined riders can maintain social distancing of 6 feet on-board train cars with no more than 30 people per car.
Click here for a printable PDF of the new Yellow line schedule with added trains between Daly City and Pittsburg/Bay Point.
With the new schedule, BART continues to maintain current base train frequencies of 30 minutes on weekdays, 20 minutes on Saturdays and 24 minutes on Sundays due to low ridership levels as a result of COVID-19. BART continues to monitor ridership data each day to determine how long these service hours will be in effect.
BART ridership has been very slowly rising in recent weeks. Ridership on Friday, June 19, the last weekday ridership recorded so far, was 47,163 -- up 15,787 from a month ago. Ridership on Saturday, June 20 was 22,908.
Plan ahead for new BART schedule
Trips for the new schedule starting June 22 are in effect in the BART Trip Planner. Riders can plan out their trip in advance for BART and other modes of transportation.
