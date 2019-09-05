Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) riders will see improved features to digital platform signs systemwide.
BART has unveiled two additions to the platform signs as part of General Manager Bob Powers’ plan to improve the customer experience through increased communication.
The features include a Fleet of the Future tracker and details about canceled trains.
Fleet of the Future Tracker
Riders at the platform level will now know if one of the approaching trains is a Fleet of the Future train with three doors or a legacy train with two doors, according to the display. Riders looking to experience a Fleet of the Future train will now be able to look for the three-door train on the platform sign.
This information is important for people who use wheelchairs, as the wheelchair area on new cars is located near the middle door. Floor decals marking where the third door lines up on the platform have already been installed at a few stations and will continue to be placed systemwide.
The Fleet of the Future train tracker is being rolled out in phases. It will be added to the Real Time Departures feature on www.bart.gov and the BART Official app before the end of the year.
Canceled trains
The platform signs will now make clear when a scheduled train has been canceled or removed from service. BART’s new trip planner at www.bart.gov/planner shows canceled trips, but platform signs previously did not. This new feature will help riders make decisions about which train to board.
Planned future improvements
The Computer Systems Engineering Team is also working on other improvements to these signs, currently working on a “delayed” notice for trains holding down the line.
Currently, the sign will show how many minutes away the train is, but the number of minutes stays the same, frustrating riders confused about what is happening. This is a known problem during single tracking, and other times a train is being held for police activity or another problem.
The team is exploring the next generation of platform signs and plans to pilot modern signs at three yet-to-be-determined stations in the next 12 months.
