BART will run trains until 3 am on New Year's Eve with some changes in service after 8 p.m. to accommodate the crowds expected to pack downtown San Francisco for the fireworks show.
To minimize platform overcrowding at Embarcadero, Montgomery St., and West Oakland stations, beginning at 8 p.m., trains will skip stops into and out of San Francisco as follows:
GOING INTO SAN FRANCISCO AFTER 8 p.m.:
Antioch and Richmond line trains heading into San Francisco will not stop at Embarcadero Station. Riders should exit at Montgomery St. Station for the fireworks show.
Dublin/Pleasanton and Warm Springs line trains will not stop at Montgomery St. Station. Passengers should exit at Embarcadero Station for the fireworks show.
Trains from Millbrae, Daly City, and SFO will stop at all stations in San Francisco.
AFTER THE FIREWORKS END:
Antioch and Richmond line trains will not stop at Embarcadero Station. Passengers should use Montgomery St. Station to catch these trains.
Dublin/ Pleasanton and Warm Springs line trains will not stop at Montgomery St. Station. Passengers should use Embarcadero Station to catch these trains.
Dublin/Pleasanton and Warm Springs line trains will not stop at West Oakland. The first East Bay stop will be Lake Merritt Station. Passengers will need to transfer to an SF-bound train at Lake Merritt to double back to West Oakland.
Millbrae, Daly City, and SFO-bound passengers should use Montgomery St. Station.
STAY SAFE
Download the BART Watch app--a free mobile app for both iOS and Android that allows you to quickly and discreetly report criminal or suspicious activity directly to BART Police.
Please leave your bikes and pets at home.
It's important to note that because BART relies on fares for a majority of its operating revenue, BART cannot offer free transit on New Year's Eve.
Load Round-Trip Cash Value on Your Clipper® Card
To avoid lines at fare machines, customers are encouraged to pre-load Clipper cards with cash. Embarcadero and Powell St. stations only sell Clipper cards at the fare machines; no paper tickets are available for sale at these stations
Sunday Service on New Year's Day:
On New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1, 2020, BART will operate on a Holiday/Sunday timetable with service beginning at 8 am. Parking will be free, but all other parking rules will be enforced.
