BART will adjust train schedules on Feb. 10 to improve service.
The new schedule impacts all lines to some degree, especially first and last trips of the day. Some lines will adjust departure and arrival times by only a few minutes, but there are some more significant changes.
Major improvements include the return of two-line service into San Francisco on Sunday, the addition of Fleet of the Future trains on Saturday, earlier weekday train service for many riders, increased peak service for Concord riders in the morning and evening, and later evening direct service from San Francisco into Warm Springs.
Officials want to make sure all riders know about these adjustments in advance, so they are not caught by surprise. Train times have shifted by a few minutes throughout the day.
To review the schedule, visit https://www.bart.gov/schedules/pdf.
