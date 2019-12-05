Bay Area Rapid Transit will team up with The Salvation Army during its seasonal Red Kettle Campaign with a new “Partners for Change” initiative inside BART stations.
The partnership will provide donated funds and paper BART tickets from riders to help pay for supportive services for those who seek shelter inside BART stations and trains. The campaign coincides with the Army’s kettle campaign timeframe through Dec. 24.
“Our riders have expressed concerns and a willingness to help those experiencing homelessness in our stations, and this partnership brings the community together to connect people to beds, supportive services and treatment centers,” said BART Board President Bevan Dufty. “The Salvation Army is uniquely qualified to help the homeless in the Greater Bay Area, and we are glad to be working with them together to continue to address this crisis. Our various fare machines are also notorious for giving change in all coins. The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettle is a perfect place to offload a pocket full of change and unused paper tickets.”
“The Salvation Army is thankful to have a partner in BART to help address this issue of homelessness,” said Major Ivan Wild, divisional commander for The Salvation Army’s Del Oro Division, based in the East Bay. “BART sees and supports our efforts to meet human needs without discrimination. We hope riders will do the same and dig deep into their hearts and their pockets to make a positive change across the Bay Area.”
The Salvation Army will position their iconic red kettles in the free area of BART stations during the holiday season and collect donations from riders. BART will post signs inside stations near vending machines that give change to encourage riders to donate. Riders can also donate paper tickets with remaining fare, which will be refunded for cash.
All donations will be used locally: Donations collected in San Francisco will go to services and resources there, while donations from the East Bay will stay in the East Bay. The Salvation Army will work together with BART’s crisis intervention coordinator and homeless outreach teams to distribute funds for supportive housing, substance abuse treatment, case management, blankets, socks, care packages and other services for unhoused individuals spending time at BART.
To donate, visit www.bartredkettles.org. Donations will be tracked to determine money raised in the BART system and at each station.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.