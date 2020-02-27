The Heritage community opened their hearts and the school’s doors for unique games of basketball that transcended the court last week.
A host of East County schools descended on the Brentwood campus as part of the Special Olympics Partnership program.
The Contra Costa County Office of Education and Special Olympics Northern California events immerse students in sports year-round at county school sites, providing inclusive opportunities through soccer, basketball and track and field.
[Photos] Special Olympics at Heritage High School
Heritage High School hosted a Special Olympics basketball competition in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Middle and high schools from around the Bay Area, including Liberty High School, participated in the event. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Local schools in attendance included Adams Middle School, Antioch, Deer Valley, Heritage and Liberty high schools and members of Liberty Adult Education’s Gateway Program that serves 18 to 22-year old students with disabilities.
Basketball was the game of the day, as unbridled joy could be seen and heard emanating from the school’s gym and blacktop amid balls bouncing, rims shaking, nets swaying and players running basket to basket.
“I never felt so good in my life,” said one participant.
Another remarked, “That’s right soldier, that is how you make a basket,” seconds after a fellow player’s shot floated through the hoop.
Those off the court encased the event in a rousing display of love and acceptance.
Heritage staff Loren Wortinger, Melissa McCarthy, Janet Hannigan and Jessica Banchier were all key to the event, and the color guard, choir, dance team, cheerleaders and drumline created memorable opening ceremonies.
“It’s a great way to bring the school community together,” said Wortinger, a teacher and coach.
As soon as the players took the court, they stole the attention.
One participant drew a loud ovation from the gym crowd when his half-court heave swished through the net.
“I was so proud of myself,” he said, sipping water during a game break. “That is how you do it, you never give up on your dreams.”
Meanwhile, outside on the school’s blacktop, Heritage player Nathan helped his fellow players shine.
“My favorite part is helping (teammates) and giving everyone an opportunity to shoot,” he said.
To view a schedule of upcoming events, or for more information on the Special Olympics Partnership program, visit www.sonc.org/school/contra-costa-schools-partnership-program.
