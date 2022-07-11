The smoke many East Contra Costa residents can see and smell on Monday is coming from the Washburn Fire that is burning out of control Yosemite National Park. The smoke is harming air quality in both the East Bay and South Bay areas.
As a result, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory over the East Bay area of the Bay Area on Monday. Air quality over the area is in the 'moderate' category, one step lower than 'good.'
The Washburn fire, now more than 2,000 acres, or about 2.5 square miles, is 0% contained as of Monday, according to Cal Fire. The fire, which is threatening many iconic, centuries-old sequoia trees in the forest, is so intense that the smoke can be seen from satellite imagery.
The air district has not issued a similar advisory for Tuesday, depending on which direction winds are blowing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.