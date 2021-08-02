Eight Bay Area health officers, including those from Contra Costa County, have issued health orders requiring masks be worn indoors in public places.
The orders require all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when indoors in public settings, with limited exceptions, starting at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Officials say vaccines remain the most powerful tool in the fight against COVID-19, including the delta variant. Nonetheless, the delta variant is still infecting a small percentage of the vaccinated in the Bay Area — though they still remain strongly protected against severe illness, hospitalization and death.
In those instances of infection in a vaccinated person, a face covering prevents further spread, officials said.
Bay Area health officials urge all unvaccinated residents aged 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
"We must act now to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community," said Dr. Chris Farnitano, health officer for Contra Costa. " If you are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine and have not yet done so, please do not wait any longer. During July the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in our county increased by 400%. Four out of five of the COVID patients we see are not vaccinated, even though only one out of five Contra Costa adults are not vaccinated.”
The new health orders require wearing a well-fitting mask indoors in public settings. Indoor settings, whether public or private, are of higher risk for COVID-19 transmission, especially when you are with people you do not live with, officials said.
Health officials also recommend that all employers make face coverings available to individuals entering their businesses, and businesses are required to implement the indoor face covering order.
The health orders aim to reduce community transmission of COVID-19 and to protect everyone, officials said. Health officials are very concerned by the substantial levels of community transmission now found across the Bay Area, especially among unvaccinated people. In part, this is due to the widespread COVID-19 delta variant, which is substantially more transmissible than previous forms of the virus. Recent information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention also indicates that even fully vaccinated individuals can in some cases spread the delta variant to others, and so indoor use of face coverings provides an important added layer of protection.
The orders are consistent with guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, which recommend that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks while in indoor public settings.
Officials say they will continue to monitor data, including increasing vaccination rates throughout the region, to determine when the orders can be adjusted or lifted.
For more information about COVID-19, and how to get a free vaccine near you, visit cchealth.org/coronavirus.
