The Bay Area health officers representing Alameda, Contra Cost, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma and the city of Berkeley support the opening of California schools for full in-person instruction for all grades this fall.
The lack of in-person learning has disrupted education, weakened social supports provided by school communities, negatively impacted mental health and prevented participation in the rituals and shared milestones that tie our communities together.
Since March of 2020, the Bay Area health officers and local health departments have been working with the county offices of education, school districts, superintendents and other leaders on how best to provide for the safety of everyone in the education community.
Public health researchers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health and local health departments have learned from the research and the experiences of classroom instruction from the fall of 2020 through the winter and spring of 2021. The science is now clear that the risk of transmission among children wearing masks is extremely low, even with reduced spacing between desks.
In the Bay Area and throughout the state, many factors indicate that the consequences and risk of transmission were low to begin with and have decreased even further as community case rates have fallen. There are high rates of vaccination among people at increased risk of severe disease - including older adults and those with high risk of medical complications. Children 12 and older are now eligible for vaccinations, and there is low overall community prevalence.
