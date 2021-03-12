Bay Area transit agencies are teaming up to ensure that those individuals who are eligible for the covid-19 vaccine can use transit to get to vaccination sites - and can easily learn where and how to do it.
In the latest initiative of the collective Healthy Transit Plan, the website healthytransitplan.com includes a list of vaccination sites accessible by public transportation and the current special promotions offered by the agencies serving the sites.
Transit-friendly vaccination sites will help provide equitable access, especially for vulnerable Bay Area communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
“We are committed to making sure that the folks who rely on public transit can not only get to the vaccination sites but that they can easily find information about their best options,” said BART Board President Mark Foley. “We know public transportation has been a lifeline for those who have been hit hardest by the pandemic, and the Bay Area’s transit leaders will continue to seek new ways to serve them.”
The Healthy Transit Plan was launched in August 2020, and is a collaborative effort bringing together the Bay Area’s transit systems to establish common commitments based upon the industry’s best health-related practices to strengthen trust in riding public transportation.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Bay Area transit systems have helped essential workers and transit-dependent riders reach their destinations including vaccination sites.
Larger Bay Area transit systems with parking lots and plazas have offered locations to county officials, health care providers and community groups to host vaccination sites and free covid-19 testing. As the vaccine distribution continues, more transit-friendly locations are anticipated. The website will be updated with new information as more locations are added.
