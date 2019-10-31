Breakers

Photo by Tony Kukulich

A contingent of the Breakers including Joe Senn, Chuck Hunter, Len Ferrier, Tom Snyder, Loren Robinson and Bob Byer posed for a photo at the East Contra Costa Historical Society in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The Breakers are a group of volunteer craftsmen who help restore and maintain ECCHS properties. 

Do you enjoy tinkering with old machinery? How about helping plan and design museum exhibits? Is doing general maintenance on the grounds of an 1878 farmhouse or 1868 one-room schoolhouse something you’d like to give a try? You can do this and more as a volunteer “Breaker” at the East Contra Costa Historical Society located at 3890 Sellers Road in Brentwood. In addition to their normal Monday and Wednesday workdays from 9 a.m. until noon, interested community members are invited to join them the first Saturday of each month during the same time. For more information, call Dawn at 925-513-3247.

