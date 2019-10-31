Do you enjoy tinkering with old machinery? How about helping plan and design museum exhibits? Is doing general maintenance on the grounds of an 1878 farmhouse or 1868 one-room schoolhouse something you’d like to give a try? You can do this and more as a volunteer “Breaker” at the East Contra Costa Historical Society located at 3890 Sellers Road in Brentwood. In addition to their normal Monday and Wednesday workdays from 9 a.m. until noon, interested community members are invited to join them the first Saturday of each month during the same time. For more information, call Dawn at 925-513-3247.
