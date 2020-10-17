Become a poll worker

Election Day would not be possible without poll workers. Poll workers are a vital link between the Elections Office and the voters. They are on the front lines of democracy, processing voters, issuing ballots and maintaining voting equipment. In Contra Costa County it takes approximately 1,600 poll workers to conduct a statewide election.
Qualifications
A poll worker must be 18 years old (or 16 if a high school student), a US citizen and a registered voter in California. Additionally, non-citizens with permanent resident status who would otherwise be eligible to vote are allowed to serve as poll workers.
Expectations
Election Day can be long (14+ hours), busy and occasionally stressful. To serve on Election Day a poll worker must:
• Attend training.
• Have a reliable email address that is checked regularly.
• Be able to lift 25-50 pounds.
• Be in good physical condition that allows sitting and/or standing for long periods of time.
• Be able to follow written and verbal instructions.
• Have reliable transportation to training class and to the polls on Election Day.
• Be available for the whole day (roughly 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. with breaks).
Apply online today
New poll workers are required to attend an orientation class prior to being placed.
Benefits
There are perks to being a poll worker. In addition to playing an important role in the democratic process, poll workers have the opportunity to see neighbors and meet new friends. Poll workers also receive a stipend: $125 for clerks and $230 for inspectors.
Bilingual poll workers
Poll workers reflect the language diversity of Contra Costa County and bilingual poll workers allow voters the needed language assistance. There are over 500 bilingual poll workers who speak Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Hindi, Korean, Vietnamese and Japanese. Bilingual poll workers receive an extra $10 stipend.
To sign up, visit bit.ly/CApollworkers.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.