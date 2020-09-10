Ben Kellogg candidate for ECCFPD board

My family and I moved to Brentwood from the Tri-Valley in 2017. I have a wife and three beautiful daughters. I am an IT professional by trade, however, I spent my entire childhood watching my father go to work as a firefighter. I saw the courage, professionalism and dedication to the community that my father and the members of the department brought forward on a daily basis.
When I moved to Brentwood, I soon realized how much help our firefighters and fire protection district as a whole needed. If elected, I will have an open-door policy. I will listen to every idea, whether they are new ones or old needing a second look. An open dialogue is critical. Solving the district’s funding problem will take multiple solutions. Tax increases should be of last resort but not off the table.
We should have an open and honest conversation regarding fire protection. We shouldn’t be bashing each other in the process, pointing fingers and calling names. We should, however, be holding accountable our elected leaders — the people who helped create this fire protection problem in East County. I am beholden to no one! I will work with all sides of the issue. It may irritate people who are on either so-called “side” of the issue, but that is how I am. If I agree with you, I will tell you, and if I don’t I will tell you why I don’t. I will always give reasons for why I am for or against an issue. If I disagree, I will give examples for improvement.
Over the last few years, the district has been able to identify and address areas of needed improvement while maintaining financial viability. Now is the time to build on that foundation and take advantage of those opportunities. We now need to elect community members who have an open mind and new, fresh ideas who will take the fire district into the next decade.
I wholeheartedly believe in public service. Let’s take this journey together!
– Submitted by Ben Kellogg
