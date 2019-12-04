Bethel Island man dies of injuries from collision

A 69-year-old Bethel Island resident died from injuries sustained in a head-on collision the night before Thanksgiving.
The deceased man was identified by the Contra Costa Sheriff Office of the Coroner as Wally Driskell. The accident occurred on Bethel Island Road north of Cypress Road in Oakley just before 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Driskell was the only occupant in his vehicle, a Dodge sedan. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extract him from the wreckage, and he was flown to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek where he later died of his injuries.
There were two occupants of the other vehicle involved, including a pregnant woman. Both occupants were transported by ground to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.
The Oakley Police Department (OPD) is investigating the accident, but a spokesperson at the accident scene said there was no indication that either driver was impaired in any way, and no charges were expected to be filed.
According to the OPD, Driskell was headed south on Bethel Island Road when the collision occurred. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage, and the road was closed to traffic while police, fire and paramedic crews were conducting operations.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.