The Bethel Island Municipal Improvement District (BIMID) Board of Directors is accepting applications for one vacant seat on the board. Applications will be accepted through noon on Feb. 28. The board will interview applicants on Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. at a special meeting at the BIMID office.
The BIMID board will consider any person who is 18 years or older, a citizen, a resident of the district, a registered voter and who is not disqualified by the Constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office. The appointee will hold the office until the district elections in November 2020.
If interested in being considered for an appointment, send an application to the district with your name, address, phone number, email address and a short description regarding what you consider important for the board to know about you and your interest in being appointed. Applications may be emailed to bimid@bimid.com, faxed to 925-684-0724, mailed to P.O. Box 244, Bethel Island, CA 94511, or dropped off at the district office, 3085 Stone Road, Bethel Island.
For further information, contact the district office at 925-684-2210 or view www.bimid.com.
