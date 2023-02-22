BETHEL ISLAND – A Bethel Island resident has been charged with robbery and grand theft in connection with an incident last December when eight guns were stolen from a home, according to Contra Costa County court records.
Mark Anthony Kilcrease, 35, was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, second- degree burglary and grand theft firearm in a preliminary hearing this month. His arraignment was set for Tuesday and he is jailed in Martinez.
According to the county Office of the Sheriff, a resident in Bethel Island called to report a pair of men loading stuff from his garage into their pickup truck on the 4000 block of Willow Road on Dec. 14. When the resident confronted the men, one of them punched him in the face several times before both drove off with the firearms.
