BN Bicyclist hit by car 12102020

A bicyclist was struck by a car in the intersection of Empire Avenue and Grant Street in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the Brentwood Police Department investigation as the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)

 Tony Kukulich 2020

A bicyclist was struck by a car in the intersection of Empire Avenue and Grant Street in Brentwood Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10.

The circumstances that led to the accident were not disclosed, but the incident is under investigation by officers of the Brentwood Police Department. The driver did remain on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

BN Bicyclist struck by car 12102020

The accident was reported at 1:30 p.m. Firefighters from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded as did AMR paramedics. The victim was transported by ground to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

BN Bicyclist struck by car 12102020

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags