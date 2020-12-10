A bicyclist was struck by a car in the intersection of Empire Avenue and Grant Street in Brentwood Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10.
The circumstances that led to the accident were not disclosed, but the incident is under investigation by officers of the Brentwood Police Department. The driver did remain on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The accident was reported at 1:30 p.m. Firefighters from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded as did AMR paramedics. The victim was transported by ground to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.