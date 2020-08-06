A 14-year-old girl was flown to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland after she was struck by a car in the intersection of Second and Pine streets in Brentwood, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 6.
A spokesperson with the Brentwood Police Department reported the girl briefly lost consciousness and may have suffered a broken ankle in the accident. She was, however, alert and oriented when she was taken from the scene by ambulance and driven to the Liberty High School football field where a medical helicopter was waiting for her.
The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the police investigation.
Police reported that several witnesses gave similar accounts of the incident. The preliminary investigation indicates the bicyclist crossed Second Street against the light when she was struck by a driver in a silver Honda sedan traveling south.
Along with the BPD, paramedics and firefighters from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to the incident that was reported at 2:17 p.m. Traffic on the southbound side of Second Street was blocked while the scene was active.
