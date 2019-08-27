Frozen out of Brentwood, the Big Chill ice skating rink has found a warm welcome in the city of Pittsburg.
Polarsports LLC, which ran the Big Chill holiday ice rink at The Streets at Brentwood for two years, has signed a three-year agreement to run a rink at John Buckley Square — Pittsburg’s downtown city park — from Nov. 22 to Jan. 20.
City Manager Garrett Evans told the city council at a recent meeting, “This could be Brentwood’s loss and Pittsburg’s gain,” as he and city engineer Richard Abono outlined the plans for a $120,000 agreement with Paul Bates’ Polarsports company. Management at the Brentwood mall had earlier this year informed Bates that it would not renew its lease this year.
“We would have loved to have stay in Brentwood for years, but it didn’t work out,” Bates said recently. He further noted that attempts to relocate within Brentwood didn’t pan out.
Abono explained to the council that John Buckley Square was originally designed and built with the infrastructure to accommodate installation of an ice rink.
“We reached out (to Polarsports) as soon as we found out,” said Kolette Simonton, assistant director of the Pittsburg economic development department.
Bates praised the “overwhelming support” he’s received from Pittsburg’s city staff and community. The ice rink proposal passed a unanimous vote of the city council on Aug. 19.
“It’s a very short time period to get the project up and running,” Simonton noted, “but we’re working hard and looking forward to our relationship with Big Chill.”
Evans told the council, “The idea is to bring people downtown to showcase just how special the city of Pittsburg really is.”
Abono said the vendor plans to hire 60 seasonal workers during the rink’s run. The city will share 50% of revenues, after gross income reaches $200,000.
Weekday rink tickets will cost $12 for adults and $6 for children, while weekend tickets will run $15 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets include ice skates (discounts will apply for those who bring their own skates). Polar Bear Skate Aids are also available for rent. John Buckley Square is at 525 Railroad Ave. in Pittsburg.
For more information, visit www.bigchillevents.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.