A blown transformer at the intersection of Balfour Road and Fairview Avenue in Brentwood caused around 9,000 people to lose power at about 7:15 tonight, May 24.
Smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the area of the blown transformer at around 7:15 p.m. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and Pacific Gas and Electric crews quickly arrived to secure the area, preventing damage to surrounding buildings. No injuries were reported, but traffic was delayed in the area.
As of 9 p.m., up to 5,000 residents in Brentwood areas remained without power. It was unclear if all were connected to the blown transformer.
The incident occurred in the middle of game four of the televised NBA Western Conference Championship Series between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks.
“During a big playoff game like we have going on right now with the Warriors, it’s a horrible time to lose your power, but all crews are safe; the public is safe and we have PG&E on scene,” said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Gil Guerrero.
Guerrero surmised the incident was caused by the heat, but crews were still investigating as of press time. Temperatures in the area were in the 90s at the time of the malfunction.
