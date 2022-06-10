Plans for Blue Bird Village, the mixed-income, mixed-use development that was proposed to be built at the intersection of O’Hara Avenue and Lone Tree Way in Brentwood, will not be moving forward.
“Eden Housing, in conjunction with our partner, the Episcopal Diocese of California, have made the business decision not to submit an application related to the Master Plan for Blue Bird Village at this time,” project developer Eden Housing stated in an email. “The Diocese is exploring options to continue with its Farm Church Ministry vision on the project site.”
The proposed project would’ve included up to 100 units of rental housing for families with incomes of less than 60% of the area median income for Contra Costa County, with a portion of those serving homeless individuals and families. Also included were 26 to 30 units of market-rate, for-sale homes and 24 townhomes for affordable, first-time homeowner housing developed by Habitat for Humanity of the East Bay/Silicon Valley. The project design also featured a community center and farm.
In order to accommodate the housing project, the property would have had to be rezoned. The land is currently zoned as R-1, which indicates low-density residential. But had the project moved forward, Eden Housing would have been required to pursue an amendment to the city’s General Plan.
Local residents were unhappy with the scope of the project, asserting that it would lower their property values, increase crime in the area, increase traffic congestion in the area and put additional stress on area resources. Many voiced their concerns at Brentwood City Council and Planning Commision meetings, while other concerned residents took to social media to promote joining the Our Neighborhood Voices initiative, whose website states, “The Our Neighborhood Voices initiative restores the authority of your local representatives to decide what gets built in your community, on your street and right next door to where you live. We are organizing a campaign to bring back our neighborhood voices in local planning with a 2024 statewide ballot measure.”
The website also alleges that “politicians gave their developer donors the ability to build market-rate, multi-story projects in every neighborhood and took away [residents’] ability to speak out about projects that are being built literally right next door to [them].” Regarding Blue Bird Village, many lawn signs popped up in the surrounding neighborhoods that read “No Rezone. Save our neighborhood property values.”
The most recent data from Cycle 5 of the state-mandated Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), which runs from Jan. 31, 2015 to Jan. 31, 2023, shows that Brentwood falls significantly short of the state-mandated goal for permits issued for very low- and low-income housing units. In the time frame stated, the plan set the goal of 234 units for very low-income individuals and 124 units for low-income individuals, but only 4 and 14 permits have been issued, respectively, coming in at a mere 1.7% towards the final goal for very low-income and 11.3% for low-income. In the same time period, 3,543 permits have been issued for homes being built and sold to individuals in the above-moderate-income demographic, which comes in at 1,269.9% of the plan’s 279-unit goal.
Cycle 6 housing goals are currently being determined. If the projected numbers for the upcoming cycle, which runs from Jan. 31, 2023 until Jan. 31, 2032, are adopted, it shows an even greater need for housing units across all levels of affordability – 50% more.
“Affordable housing in Brentwood remains very important to Eden Housing and the Diocese, and many others within the community. For that reason, we will continue conversations with our partners and other organizations, so that we may continue to serve vulnerable members of our communities,” a representative from Eden Housing stated in an email. “We strongly believe that the kind of high-quality, service-enriched housing that Eden builds meets the needs of Brentwood’s residents and neighbors. We hope to continue serving this community for years to come.”
