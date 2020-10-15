Hello! My name is Blythe Lind. I am running as an incumbent candidate for the Brentwood Union School District Board of Trustees, on Nov. 3. My husband and I have two daughters, ages 13 and 16. My family has been fortunate to call Brentwood home for the last 18 years. Our children have attended Brentwood schools for over 11 years.
I am running for another term on the school board because I have a passion for education and want to make a difference in our community. I believe each student in our district deserves fair and equal opportunities for a quality education.
After earning my degree in elementary education, I taught fourth and fifth grade in Livermore and Oakley. I served on the City of Brentwood’s Parks and Recreation Commission for nine years. As a parent in BUSD, I have been involved with both school site and district leadership groups. These include the Brentwood Elementary Parents’ Club Board, School Site Council, BUSD Strategic Action Plan Committee, Measure B campaign co-chair, and currently serve as the Vice President of the Brentwood Education Foundation.
I am grateful to have been appointed to the BUSD School Board in October 2019. As a trustee, I have spent my time collaborating with district leaders and working directly with our teachers, students, and families.
With this experience, I hope to continue to move our district in a positive direction.
I would appreciate your vote on Nov. 3.
(Blythe Lind is endorsed by the Brentwood Teacher’s Association).
– Submitted by Blythe Lind
