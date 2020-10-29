Contra Costa County’s Board of Supervisors honors veterans and invites the community to a virtual live-stream of our Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11:00 am. The Social Distancing Order of September 14 prevents a public gathering to ensure public safety.
The keynote speaker is a Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Congressman Mike Thompson. Thompson served in combat with U.S. Army as a staff sergeant and platoon leader with the 173rd Airborne Brigade. He also served as an instructor at the Army’s Airborne School.
The Board of Supervisors thanks all veterans and their families, recognizing these heroes who protect the ideals of freedom and democracy,” said Board Chair, Supervisor Candace Andersen. “Our Veterans did not let us down during difficult times, and that is why it is so important during the COVID-19 pandemic that we continue our annual tradition of honoring them.”
The celebration event will also feature a color guard ceremony by De Anza High School JROTC, California Poet Bill Nelson, and guest speaker Mike Hoffschneider. Hoffschneider retired from Contra Costa County as a Veterans Service Representative on October 1, 2020, and had over 43 years of combined federal and County public service.
The public can watch the virtual live-stream at www.contracosta.ca.gov/6086 or www.contracostatv.org. The celebration will also broadcast live on Contra Costa Television (CCTV) channels: Comcast Cable 27, ATT/U-Verse Channel 99, and WAVE Channel 32.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.