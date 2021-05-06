A fire called suspicious by an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson destroyed five boats at Marine Emporium Boat Yard in Oakley, Calif., Thursday, May 6, 2021. The incident remains under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
An early-morning fire that destroyed multiple boats in an Oakely boatyard has been called suspicious by an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) spokesperson.
ECCFPD Fire Marshall Steve Aubert said the Thursday morning incident at the Marine Emporium Boat Yard is being investigated as a possible case of arson.
[Photo] Boatyard fire destroys five boats, called suspicious by investigators
“Shortly after 5:30 this morning we were dispatched to a large vehicle fire reported on Bethel Island Road and Dutch Slough Road in unincorporated Oakley,” Aubert said. “Upon arrival, we had five boats that were on fire in a dry storage boatyard. We were able to quickly knock down and keep the fire from spreading to the remainder of boats in the yard.”
When the fire was initially reported, all three ECCFPD engines were in Antioch assisting the Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ConFire) with a vegetation fire at the Antioch Marina. ConFire units from Concord and Clayton were the closest engines available to respond to the Oakley incident. However, the ConFire units were canceled after ECCFPD engines became available. A crew from Cal Fire was also dispatched to the scene.
There were no injuries reported, but all five boats were destroyed. The incident remains under investigation.
