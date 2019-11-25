A concerned neighbor discovered the body of a 64-year-old woman and a seriously ill 69-year-old man in the cabin of a boat parked on a trailer on the corner of Lawton and Lindberg streets Monday evening, Nov. 25.
Lt. Powell Meads of the Antioch Police Department said there did not appear to be any indication of foul play or trauma, though drug paraphernalia was found in proximity of the couple.
“We found her deceased,” said Meads. “He was in an unconscious state in need of immediate medical care, so he was transported.”
A friend who knew they were living in the boat went to check on the pair after not hearing from them for several days, said Powell. It is not known how long the woman has been dead, or how long the man was in distress. It is unknown if they owned the boat they appeared to be living in. Their identities have not been released.
